Families Resettled In Zabukh Received Keys To Flats

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another migrant caravan sent from Gobu park 3 residential complex of Garadagh district of Baku city to Zabukh village of Lachin district has reached its destination. Recently resettled families were handed keys to flats, Azernews reports.

On November 18, 25 families (103 people) living in the capital city and Absheron left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku for Zabukh.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village Zabukh has been provided for 71 families - 291 people.

To recall that the first migration to Zabukh took place on August 25 this year.