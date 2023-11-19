Families Resettled In Zabukh Received Keys To Flats

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another migrant caravan sent from Gobu park 3 residential
complex of Garadagh district of Baku city to Zabukh village of
Lachin district has reached its destination. Recently resettled
families were handed keys to flats, Azernews reports.
On November 18, 25 families (103 people) living in the capital
city and Absheron left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the
Garadagh district of Baku for Zabukh.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and
expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village Zabukh
has been provided for 71 families - 291 people.
To recall that the first migration to Zabukh took place on
August 25 this year.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.