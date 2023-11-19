Four Terrorists Killed In Military Operation In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani military claimed last night, to have killed four terrorists in an operation in the country's north-west tribal district of North Waziristan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation yesterday, leading to an exchange of fire between the terrorists and security personnel, in the Khaisoor area of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The slain terrorists included a high-value target named Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly wanted by the Pakistani law enforcement agencies, said the military.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities,” said the ISPR.

The military said that, the security forces have started a clearance operation in the surrounding ranges, vowing to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP

