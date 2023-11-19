Nocturnal Abstract Artist John Shashaty Shifts To Nfts

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Manhattan, New York Nov 18, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The NFT market is getting an established traditional artist added to the space. NFT investors can now purchase Nocturnal Abstract artwork as NFT. Artist John Shashaty AKA Nocturnal Abstract continues his theme of progression with the transition from traditional mediums to a series of NFT exclusive drops on OpenSea.

NYC | Tampa FL based artist, John Shashaty, has always employed an intriguing hook to his traditional artwork. He is known as the NYC urban legend who would be seen late at night in the streets of NYC, drawing, painting, and sharing just enough of the underlying message within the works to captivate people. The Nocturnal Abstract story is quite compelling.

Shashaty's original artwork started in a very simplistic form to the eye. It seemingly looked like a series of black and white geometric shapes, a doodle of sorts, using black ink on paper. The visual was interesting, however, the story behind the works are what makes Nocturnal Abstract an experience. The works have a very complex story that is told through hidden words, images, and connections that are found within the black and white lines.

Each piece also has a narrative that focuses on transformation, change, progression and predictions about the future. Art lovers who follow the Nocturnal Abstract are often eager to learn more. Shashaty was able to share an example of his underlying vision at a recent art show called Transformation. He didn't share the entire narrative for a reason, but he was able to demonstrate the concept, sharing examples and answering questions to a level just enough to create a buzz among attendees. The art show became an experience.

The intrigue of the whole art experience grows to another level when considering that each narrative Shashaty has written, has been bottled, corked, and set free in the Atlantic Ocean with a copy of the corresponding artwork. In addition, multiple works have been buried in secured storage in undisclosed locations around the world. There will be a time, perhaps hundreds of years from now when these items surface.

Shashaty is clearly maintaining his focus on transformation and progression by transitioning from traditional mediums to NFTs. All of the amazing components of the black and white traditional works, now become the background for unique abstract overlays (in some cases done in chalk, paint, or fully digital art). In all cases, the final work is reformatted to NFT.

At a minimum Nocturnal Abstract's concept, history and stories are unique. The artwork is extremely interesting and caters to a broad audience. The extra touches on how the narratives and hidden works were handled create a component of value and interest. Shashaty may be the future of the NFT space with the right recognition and exposure.

Learn more about Nocturnal Abstract and John Shashaty at:

To view the current NFTs available visit: NocturnalAbstract - Profile | OpenSea

To view a selection of works available for print in various forms visit: Nocturnal Abstract | Saatchi Art