J & K Bank Beats FC1 4-0 In Srinagar Premier League


11/19/2023 12:11:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K Bank FC defeated FC1 4-0 on Saturday in a Round 20 matchup of the 2023 Srinagar Premier League at Synthetic Turf TRC here.

J&K Bank was the heavy favourite to end FC1's remarkable unbeaten run in the Premier Division. Playing in foggy conditions, J&K Bank took the lead through Prem in the 3rd minute of the game, before the striker doubled the lead in the 21st minute. Bank's talismanic striker Akif made it 3-0 in added time, as J&K Bank entered the second half with a commanding lead. Akif made it 4-0 in the 65th minute, but FC1's defence held on to not let anymore goals in.

Prem was awarded player of the match for his two-goal performance.

