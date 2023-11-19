J & K Bank Beats FC1 4-0 In Srinagar Premier League

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K Bank FC defeated FC1 4-0 on Saturday in a Round 20 matchup of the 2023 Srinagar Premier League at Synthetic Turf TRC here.
J&K Bank was the heavy favourite to end FC1's remarkable unbeaten run in the Premier Division. Playing in foggy conditions, J&K Bank took the lead through Prem in the 3rd minute of the game, before the striker doubled the lead in the 21st minute. Bank's talismanic striker Akif made it 3-0 in added time, as J&K Bank entered the second half with a commanding lead. Akif made it 4-0 in the 65th minute, but FC1's defence held on to not let anymore goals in.
Prem was awarded player of the match for his two-goal performance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Downtown Heroes Beat SCFA In Srinagar Premier League FC1, Syed Tajjudin Draw 2-2 In Srinagar Premier League
MENAFN19112023000215011059ID1107451355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.