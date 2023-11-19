TAIWAN – US Committed To Cross-Strait Peace And Stability

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – United States president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping met in San Francisco on November 15. During the meeting, president Biden reiterated that the United States opposed any unilateral changes to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait from either side; and on the sidelines of the ASEAN defense ministers' meeting-plus in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 16, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stated that the United States was committed to doing what was necessary to help Taiwan acquire the means to defend itself in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act.

In response to US cross-strait peace and stability meeting between US president Biden and Chinese leader Xi in San Francisco, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), commented:

“The United States expected cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means and stressed that the world had an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He also called for restraint in China's use of military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. MOFA appreciates and welcomes that president Biden has again publicly underlined the United States' firm position on the maintenance of cross-strait peace and stability through a meeting with the Chinese leader.

“Since assuming office, the Biden administration has emphasized its rock-solid security commitment to Taiwan on multiple occasions and expressed its unwavering support for Taiwan through concrete actions. The high level of international consensus on the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait has been demonstrated in joint statements issued at several international meetings this year, including the US-Australia leaders' meeting, the US-Japan-ROK leaders' summit, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit, and the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to actively enhance its self-defence capabilities and deepen its security partnership with the United States. It will also closely cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly preserve peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait; ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and safeguard the rules-based international order.”

ASEAN defense ministers' meeting-plus

With respect to the question of Washington's commitment to accelerate the supply of weapons to Taiwan,

Defense Secretary Austin reiterated that the United States would remain alert to threats from China and did not wish to see any unilateral change to the status quo.

MOFA acknowledged and welcomed the comments made by Defense Secretary Austin , stating:

“Since assuming office in 2021, the Biden administration has on multiple occasions used bilateral and multilateral forums to emphasize the rock-solid US security commitment to Taiwan.“The remarks made by Defense Secretary Austin in Jakarta characterized this staunch support for and commitment to Taiwan's security and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

“As a responsible member of the Indo-Pacific region and international community, Taiwan will continue to actively strengthen its self-defence capabilities and deepen the Taiwan-US security partnership. Cooperating closely with like-minded nations, it will jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait; uphold freedom, openness, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region; and defend the rules-based international order,” said MOFA.