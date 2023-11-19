Marlon Brando, The UN’S First Frontman For Water

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GENEVA, Switzerland – What do Bolivia, Marlon Brando and the UN have in common? The Oscar-winning actor helped the UN amplify the need for clean water in a South American village in a unique podcast (even before they were called podcasts) almost 70 years ago.

The Hollywood legend memorably narrated The Well of Happiness in 1956, following a UN-led project in the South American country long before the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development call for clean water and sanitation for all.

For the UN, Marlon Brando highlights“life and death” value of fresh water.

The star of On the Waterfront and Apocalypse Now was one of a growing number of celebrities to help the UN highlight needs across the world.

