Cold, Wet Weather Forecast To Prevail On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Wet weather is forecast to prevail on Sunday, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said, with heavy rain expected in the northern and central regions.

JMD said that a relatively cold air mass is expected to affect the Kingdom on Sunday, bringing heavy rain expected to cause floods in valleys and low-lying areas.



Thunder, lightning and possibly hail are expected to accompany the heavy rainfall, JMD said, adding that the cold air mass would gradually affect the southern region of the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Heavy rain is forecast to lead to floods and high levels of water in valleys and low-lying areas, with moderate to brisk wind with blows exceeding 65 kilometres per hour that might raise dust and cause low visibility, mainly in the Badia regions, JMD said.

On Monday night, the air mass will start to ease off and fog is expected on mountainous area, the department said, forecasting a slight temperature increase on Tuesday.



Public Security Directorate urged caution during the weather conditions while the Greater Amman Municipality said it had put in place all preparations to deal with the weather conditions.

