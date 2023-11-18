Shoukry Leads Ministerial Delegation To Seek End To Gaza War

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry embarked on Sunday on a diplomatic tour to several capitals of the permanent members of the Security Council, along with the foreign ministers of the committee formed by the recent Arab/Islamic summit, to urge an immediate end to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and to address the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.



The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said that the ministerial delegation will hold talks with the political and diplomatic leaders of the countries visited on the tour, to stress the need for a swift ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in a sustainable way, as well as to push for a serious political process that would resolve the root causes of the conflict and lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



The Arab and Islamic Summit that took place in Riyadh recently assigned the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine to launch immediate international action to stop the war on Gaza.