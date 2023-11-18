Prime Minister Tours Factories In 10Th Of Ramadan And Obour Cities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly Saturday visited several factories in 10th of Ramadan City and Obour City and inspected their progress and production.

In 10th of Ramadan City, Madbouly toured the construction site of the Beko Misr factory, a Turkish investment project that specializes in home appliances. The factory is one of the first to obtain a golden license from the government, which aims to accelerate the pace of investment projects. Ümit Günel, the General Manager of Beko Egypt, said that the factory will have promising potential and invited other international companies to invest in Egypt and benefit from the golden license. He added that the factory is being built on a total area of 114,000 sqm, with investments estimated at more than $100m. He also said that the first phase of the factory will be completed by the first quarter of 2024 and will produce refrigerators with a capacity of about 1.2 million devices annually.

Madbouly also visited Haier Egypt, a Chinese company that manufactures home appliances and feeding industries. He met with Ahmed El Gendy, the General Manager of Haier Egypt, who said that the company has completed the construction of the first phase of its industrial complex, which covers an area of 200,000 sqm and costs $135m. He said that the complex will include six factories for the production of televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, as well as a complex for feeding and complementary industries. He also said that the company owns some of the largest brands in the world, such as GE Appliances, Hoover, Candy, Fisher & Paykel, and Aqua, and serves more than 3 billion consumers in more than 200 countries.

Another factory that Madbouly inspected was the Italian company Mapei, which produces construction materials and chemicals. Andrea Francesco Perini, the Regional Area Manager of Middle East & East Africa of Mapei, said that the company has 102 subsidiaries in 57 countries and 90 production facilities in 35 different countries, with a consolidated sales value of €4bn in 2022. He also said that the company employs more than 11,900 people worldwide and has 32 research centers in 20 countries. Perini said that the company's factory in Egypt is being established on an area of 28,000 sqm in two phases, with investments amounting to approximately $25m. He said that the first phase of construction has been completed and the factory is expected to open next year. He also said that the factory has created about 100 jobs so far and has a production capacity of 100,000 tonnes annually. He said that the factory's products include sports stadium flooring, flexible woven flooring luxury vinyl planks, ceramic, porcelain, and stone products.

In Obour City, Madbouly witnessed the opening of the Jamjoom Pharma Factory, a Saudi investment project that produces pharmaceuticals. The Chairperson of Jamjoom Pharma said that the factory covers an area of 15,526 sqm and has a built-up area of 7,987 sqm. He also said that the factory's investments reached EGP 3bn.

Madbouly praised the efforts of the investors and the workers in the factories and affirmed the government's support for the industrial sector and the creation of a conducive environment for investment and production. He also stressed the importance of enhancing the local manufacturing and export capabilities of Egypt and increasing its competitiveness in the global market.