Cairo ICT 2023 Highlights Digital Banking, Cybersecurity, AI, And Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 27th edition of Cairo ICT 23, the International Technology Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa, kicked off on Saturday under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The event, organized by Trade Fairs International, features the participation of five ministries, namely Education, Health, Higher Education, Justice, and Communications and Information Technology.

The exhibition also showcases the achievements of the armed forces, the Arab Organization for Industrialization, the Egyptian Space Agency, and other government entities and institutions in the field of technology. The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) sponsors the tenth session of the PAFIX exhibition and conference on electronic payments and financial inclusion, which was launched in collaboration with e-Finance 10 years ago.

Osama Kamal, Chairperson of Trade Fairs International, said that the exhibition will witness the launch of many new projects and investments by foreign and Arab companies in the Egyptian market, such as the Emirati company Khazna and the Kuwaiti company Hayat, which will enter the satellite sector in Egypt. He also said that the exhibition will highlight the latest developments in digital banking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

Kamal added that the exhibition has expanded its global participation, especially from China, which will have three large pavilions at Cairo ICT'23. He expressed his appreciation for the support of President Al-Sisi and the cooperation of the participating ministries and agencies.