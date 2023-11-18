PM Meets US Official, Calls For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with the Co-ordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council, Brett McGurk.

Developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were discussed during the meeting.

HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing Qatar's deep concern about the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

He affirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, schools, and population centres in the Gaza Strip, and considered it a dangerous escalation that portends dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also stressed Qatar's continued mediation efforts to release the hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and complicates mediation efforts.

The meeting was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

