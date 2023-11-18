Delhi's Air Quality Improves Further Today But Remains In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI Close To 300

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AQI news today: Delhi's air quality further witnessed a slight improvement from 'severe' to 'very poor' air today i.e. on 19 November, Sunday. The overall AQI in the national capital stood at 317 at 6 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. Yesterday, the national capital's air quality was 340.

As per SAFAR data, areas like Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi, Airport T3, Noida, Mathura Road, and Dhirpur recorded 'poor' category air with AQI at 203, 169, 167, 193, 241, 193, 208, and 229 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe plus saw a downward shift in the air quality index was witnessed, however, dense, toxic haze continued to shroud the city 17 November, The National Green Tribunal observed various states where the Air Quality Index deteriorated did not fully comply with its earlier direction to take \"immediate remedial action\".

The tribunal had earlier issued notices to the chief secretaries of several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, and Jharkhand, after taking cognizance of the Central Pollution Control Board's online air quality bulletins directed the authorities concerned to review their approach, come up with adequate measures to improve the air quality, and submit a further action taken report, the Delhi government on Saturday announced that all schools in the national capital shall resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked, an official circular said.

“All Government, Government aided and private recognized schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to std XII) physically wef 20 November i.e, Monday. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for the next one week from the issuance of this order,\" according to an order by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, outdoor sports activities and morning assembly will remain suspended for the next week, the circular added.\"This is in continuation of an order issued on 18/11/2023 vide which winter break w.e.f 9/11/2023 to 18/11/2023 was declared due to Severe plus (AQI>450) air quality prevailing in Delhi at that time,\" the circular read.

