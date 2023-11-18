India Vs Australia: Google Doodle Celebrates ICC World Cup 2023 Final As Mega Cricketing Event Nears Conclusion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google today celebrates as the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reaches its highly awaited climax. All eyes are set on the epic match between cricket powerhouses – India and Australia – as they go head-to-head in the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, November 19 national teams participated in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, each competing fiercely for ultimate glory, hosted by India. The participating teams were India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | India vs Australia final: Pat Cummins takes a picture of pitch, says,' 'I'm not a great pitch reader..'There were 45 matches in the group stage, in which every team played every other team once to reach the finals. In the group stage, cricket fans witnessed nail-biting encounters and stellar performances, culminating in the top four teams advancing to the knockout round Read | India vs Australia World Cup rivalry: A chronicle of high-stakes cricket; let's take a lookThis electrifying showdown between two cricket team giants concludes after weeks of thrilling games, nail-biting moments, and exceptional skill displays. Finals will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, where the finalists will compete for the prestigious trophy iconic cricket elements intertwined with the World Cup in the middle, the Google Doodle captures the essence of the grand finale what has been called a clash of titans, both teams boast a roster of world-class players, making the final a real eye-opener for the cricket world historic event is celebrated with a Google Doodle that serves as a virtual invitation to join the celebration its Doodle, Google said,“Today's Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup between India and Australia!Now, it all comes down to the final two on the results of the tournament, India has won 10 consecutive matches, without losing a single match. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the first semifinal, in which India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs the second semifinal, Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata's Eden Garden on November 16. Australia has won eight matches in a row after losing to India in their opener and to South Africa in their second game in the league stage.

