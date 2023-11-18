US Elections 2024: I Am A Hindu, It's My Duty To Realise God's Purpose, Says Vivek Ramaswamy About Presidential Bid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he sees the parallels between Hinduism and Christianity and is committed to endorsing those shared values with the youth, ANI reported. He added that it is his Hindu faith that motivated his move to politics, it added, 38, is an entrepreneur and hails from Ohio. He was speaking at the 'The Family Leader' forum organised by The Daily Signal platform on November 18 Read | US Presidential Elections: Nikki Haley leads Joe Biden with 55%, new poll shows\"My faith is what gives me my freedom. My faith is what led me to this presidential campaign...I am a Hindu. I believe there is one true God. I believe god put each of us here for a purpose. My faith teaches us that we have a duty, a moral duty to realise that purpose. Those are God's instruments that work through us in different ways, but we are still equal because God resides in each of us. That's the core of my faith\".Reflecting on his upbringing, he highlighted the influence of traditional values instilled by his parents. \"My upbringing in a conventional household ingrained in me the values of family as the bedrock, reverence for parents, and sanctity in marriage. The sanctity of marriage and the respect for parental guidance were central tenets in our family,\" Ramaswamy affirmed Read | 2024 US Presidential Election: Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's primary ballot, judge dismisses lawsuitIn drawing parallels between Hindu and Christian faiths, Ramaswamy emphasised the universality of these 'shared values', transcending specific religious affiliations. \"Attending a Christian High School exposed me to the Ten Commandments and Bible teachings. These principles - the reverence for God, truthfulness, fidelity, and respect for parents - resonate deeply with me. They are not exclusive to any one faith but are inherent to the divine essence itself,\" he asserted his religion being reflected if he is elected President Ramaswamy said., \"Can I be a President who can promote Christianity across the country? I can't...I don't think that's what we should want a US President to do either...but will I stand for those shared values? Will I promote them in the examples that we set for the next generations? You are damn right, I will! Because that's my duty\".He also views it his duty to make \"faith, family, hard work and patriotism cool again in the US,\" he added Read | 2024 US Presidential Elections: Mike Pence announces his withdrawal from presidential race, says 'Not my time'\"One of the teachings is that we don't choose who God chooses to work through. That's not our choice, that belongs to God...so yes are founded on Judai-Christian values and these are values that I deeply share....as a president, it is my duty to make faith and family and hard work and patriotism, but faith includes, cool again in this country for the next generation,\" he added's parents moved to the US from Kerala. His presidential candidacy has garnered attention and seen an increase in support within the GOP primary polls, he currently trails behind Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Read: Joe Biden too old to contest polls? US President calls ex-Obama adviser 'p****k' as he voices election concernsWith the upcoming US presidential election slated for November 5, 2024.

