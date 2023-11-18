Lunovus Enhances Its Eyecare Software And Service Solutions With Acquisition Of Diamond Studios

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lunovus LLC, a physician-owned pioneer in the eyecare industry, known for its advanced medical software and eye care supplementation solutions, has officially acquired Diamond Studios, a distinguished software development and media firm. This strategic move fortifies Lunovus' software solution portfolio and reinforces its role as an innovative leader dedicated to supporting eye care practices. As part of its commitment to excellence, Lunovus is channeling resources into Diamond Studios to expand its range of services and product offerings.





Over the past five years, Diamond Studios has played a critical role in developing the Lunovus Doc2Home platform . Doc2Home is a proprietary system designed to enable doctors and practices to maintain compliance with Over-the-Counter (OTC) recommendations by ensuring timely home delivery of products to patients. Doc2Home is especially beneficial for eye care providers treating conditions such as Macular Degeneration, Dry Eye, Blepharitis, and Diabetes.

“A deeper partnership with Diamond Studios allows us to accelerate our innovation and provide critical solutions to more eye care providers,” expressed Don Johnson, President of Lunovus.

Diamond Studios will continue operating under its market-leading brand, with Joe Miele at the helm of daily operations.“This exciting expansion comes at an ideal juncture, following 41 years of dedicated service and excellence. We have a golden opportunity to propel Diamond Studios while aligning with Lunovus' mission,” Miele commented.

Embracing the future, Lunovus LLC and Diamond Studios share a key commitment to innovation, poised to deliver top-tier solutions in the dynamic fields of software development and media.

About Lunovus LLC:

Lunovus is at the forefront of the eyecare industry as a physician-owned innovator, offering expertise in medical software and eye care supplementation. By enabling eye care providers to effectively recapture lost revenue from over-the-counter patient treatment plans and facilitating the tracking of patient compliance, Lunovus is an essential partner in driving improved patient outcomes. Proudly serving the eyecare sector for nearly 20 years, Lunovus continues to stand as a steadfast ally for thousands of medical practices.

About Diamond Studios:

Diamond Studios boasts a 41-year legacy as a video production and software development firm, celebrated for its outstanding creativity and technical acumen. The company has built a sterling reputation for delivering top-quality video and software solutions to a diverse clientele across the United States.

Contacts

National Strategic Group



Tim Flannery



414-758-3206



