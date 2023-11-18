Allusedcars.In Launches A Pioneering AI

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Today marks the official launch of AllUsedCars, a ground-breaking AI-led marketplace that is set to redefine the landscape of used car sales in India. Founded by a team of IIT alumni with deep roots in automotive technology, the platform is designed to empower local car dealers and customers with a wide-ranging selection of pre-owned vehicles.

AllUsedCars stands out in the used car market with its commitment to support local dealers. It provides them with a suite of services that includes marketing, sales support, and a level playing field to offer features on par with larger, established brands. These features include 150+ certified checks, comprehensive insurance, accessible loan options, and reliable warranties, ensuring customer satisfaction and trust.

The platform's use of advanced AI technology facilitates an efficient and transparent buying process, providing customers with detailed insights into each vehicle's condition and history. With over 15,000 cars available from more than 1,000 dealers, AllUsedCars boasts one of the largest online inventories of used cars currently live across four major cities in India.

One of the co-founders, whose previous startup was featured on the popular TV show SharkTank, brings valuable entrepreneurial experience to the venture, further solidifying AllUsedCars's position as a market leader in the automotive space.

"We are excited to launch AllUsedCars and bring a transformative change to how people buy used cars in India," said Mahesh Sharma , one of the platform's co-founders. "Our platform is not just a marketplace; it's a community where trust, quality, and customer satisfaction are at the forefront."

As AllUsedCars begins its journey, the company invites dealerships and customers to experience a new era of car buying and selling. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive support, and dedication to quality, AllUsedCars is poised to become the go-to destination for all used car needs in the country.

