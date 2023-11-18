Finnish Company Trains Iraqi Air Traffic Personnel

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A delegation from Iraq's General Company for Air Navigation/Aviation Communications has participated in a training workshop and inspection of the AOWS system, held at the Finnish company Vaisala .

This is part of the Mosul International Airport reconstruction project led by the Ninewa Governorate. Mr. Wissam Sameer Abbas, Deputy Director General, stated that the training aimed to keep employees abreast of modern technologies, following the directives of the Minister of Transport, Mr. Razzaq Hadi al-Saadi.

The workshop, spanning 12 days, focused on equipping the team with skills in managing and maintaining the AOWS system. This training prepares the aviation company's personnel to effectively handle and maintain the system once integrated into Mosul International Airport, aligning with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)