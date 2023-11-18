Abbas Urges Biden To Stop Israeli Killing Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Nov 19 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, yesterday, called on U.S. President, Joe Biden, to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli killings of the Palestinian people.

In a televised statement, aired by the state-run Palestine TV, Abbas urged Biden to immediately intervene, in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, given his significant influence on Israel.

“What our people are enduring, in terms of killings and destruction, surpasses human capacity,” Abbas said.

“Isn't the shedding of the blood of children, women, and the elderly enough to awaken the world's conscience?” he asked.

Abbas also urged Biden to press for the entry of needed humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that, the Palestinian people deserve to live in their homeland with freedom and dignity.

Abbas added that, the Palestinian people will remain steadfast on their land, until they attain their legitimate rights to independence and statehood.– NNN-WAFA