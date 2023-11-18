(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Challenge Group Appoints David Canavan as Group COO







Challenge Group, an international air cargo conglomerate offering tailored end-to-end logistics solutions for complex verticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Canavan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Canavan will be responsible for leading, planning, directing, coordinating, aligning and overseeing all Group Operations, bringing his extensive experience and expertise to drive operational excellence and contribute to the company's overall expansion plan and fleet growth.



Canavan comes to Challenge Group with a proven track record of more than 30 years' international experience in strategic planning, operational efficiency, supply chain management and logistics, having previously led various multinational teams and business units in senior management roles both in Europe and Asia at FedEx.



'We are thrilled to welcome David to our Executive Team,' said Yossi Shoukroun, CEO of the Challenge Group. 'His wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership will be instrumental in propelling Challenge Group to new heights. We are confident that he will play a key role in developing and implementing efficient and cost-effective operational processes to meet the current and future growing business needs of the Group to better serve our customers and partners.'



