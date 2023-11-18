Uzbekistan's Central Bank, EBRD Explore Key Capital Market Dev't Strategies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 19. Central Bank
of Uzbekistan and representatives of European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed priority areas for
the development of the capital market in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The discussion covered the legal restructuring of the capital
market, encompassing derivatives and sectors eligible for Central
Bank assistance, along with broader considerations concerning the
infrastructure of the capital market.
Moreover, representatives of the Uzbek Central Bank and the EBRD
experts deliberated on the joint projects planned in the near
future.
The EBRD approved its 5-year country strategy in 2018,
identifying priority areas for the Bank's activities in
Uzbekistan.
According to Head of EBRD office in Uzbekistan Andi Aranitasi,
those priorities include the enhancement of competitiveness by
strengthening the role of the private sector's role in the economy,
and also the promotion of green energy and resource solutions
across sectors.
Aranitasi said the support for increased regional and
international cooperation and integration has also been one of the
pillars of the Bank's cooperation with Uzbekistan.
MENAFN18112023000187011040ID1107450849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.