As Winter Approaches, Russians Will Attempt To Make Strikes More Powerful Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As winter approaches, there will be more Russian attempts to make the strikes more powerful.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is crucial for all of us in Ukraine to be one hundred percent effective. Despite all the difficulties. Despite all the fatigue. Despite any attempts to weaken Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State mentioned that about 30 enemy Shahed-type drones had been destroyed over Ukraine last night. Zelensky thanked all warriors involved in the operation of mobile fire teams, as well as Ukraine's Air Force and missile troops.

“Your accuracy, guys, is literally life for Ukraine,” Zelensky stressed.

He also congratulated Ukrainian sergeants and warrant officers on their professional day, and thanked each of them who“genuinely cares for the soldiers, supports the fighting spirit in their units, and knows how to be leaders for the troops”.

Since the Russian invasion started, more than 13,000 Ukrainian sergeants have been honored with state awards.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine