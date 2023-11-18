Over 30 Ukrainians Evacuated For Treatment Abroad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 34 war-affected Ukrainians have been evacuated to clinics in European countries for specialized treatment and rehabilitation.

That's according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"As part of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the European Commission, 21 patients were evacuated to Germany, Lithuania and Norway this week. The group of evacuees includes patients with mine blast injuries and cancer patients from Kyiv, Ternopil, Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk," the statement reads.

Another 13 patients were evacuated for treatment and rehabilitation to the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Estonia with the assistance of charitable organizations and foundations.

Evacuation flights have been ongoing since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Adults and children with severe injuries, burns and diseases requiring specialized and urgent medical care are taken to European clinics every week.