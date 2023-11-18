GCC Chief Condemns Bombing Of Al-Fakhoura School In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasim Al-Budaiwi on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhoura School in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi described this aggressive act that targeted innocent civilians as a clear violation of the international law and the international humanitarian law, as well as to all relevant conventions and human values and norms.

He voiced categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation forces' systematic targeting of innocent civilians and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the importance of providing protection to civilians, humanitarian and relief agencies facilities and their workers.

He called for implementing the relevant international resolutions and international accountability mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC commitment to supporting international efforts aiming to achieve everlasting peace and to stand by the Palestinian people's struggle to get their legitimate rights.

He urged the international community to take urgent and immediate action to put an end to the Israeli occupation aggression and to spare the region from further escalation that threatens stability at the regional and international levels. (end)

