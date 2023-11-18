OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of Tal Al-Zaatar, Al-Fakhoura Schools In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 18 (KUNA) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Saturday the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation after bombing the UN-run Tal Al-Zaatar and Al-Fakhoura schools in the Gaza Strip.

In the statement, the organization regretted that the Israeli mass massacres claimed the lives of hundreds and wound hundreds others injured, most of whom were displaced children and women.

It also condemned the Israeli occupation's crime committed in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, its evacuation of everyone in the hospital, all the patients and the wounded, and even the medical staff inside it, and turning it into a closed military base.

It is a continuation of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation army against the Palestinian people in Gaza, it affirmed.

The Israeli air force targeted a residential building in Balata refugee camp, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, resulting the killing of five Palestinians and injuring several others.

The OIC said that this is an extension of the daily crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and violation of international humanitarian law.

The OIC warned of the dangerous escalation in the pace of attacks and organized terrorism practiced by the Israeli occupation forces and extremist settler groups, which led to the death of more than two hundred Palestinians throughout the West Bank since October 7.

The organization renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to bring an immediate halt to this brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli occupation continued its attack against the Gaza Strip since the seventh of October, which led to the martyrdom of about 12,000 Palestinians. (end)

fn









MENAFN18112023000071011013ID1107450829