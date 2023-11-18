President Abbas Urges Biden To Stop Israel's Ongoing Genocide Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday called on US President Joe Biden to immediately intervene to stop the ongoing Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, which has so far resulted in 42,000 civilian casualties, predominantly children and women.

"Today, I address US President Joe Biden, who bears a special responsibility due to his international standing and significant influence on the Israeli occupation authorities, to intervene immediately to halt this aggression," the Palestinian leader said in a televised speech.

"President Biden, I call on you, with all your official and humane qualities, to stop this humanitarian catastrophe, this genocide against our innocent people. History will not absolve anyone of these crimes.

President Abbas also urged Biden to press for the entry of badly needed humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

"I call on you to provide relief to our besieged people in Gaza. This war must stop immediately. How can this genocide be self-defense? In reality, this genocide is a war crime that warrants punishment," he said.

"What our people are enduring in terms of killing and destruction surpasses human capacity. What is America waiting for in the face of the ongoing genocide against our people in Gaza? Isn't the shedding of the blood of children, women, and the elderly enough to awaken the world's conscience?"

He urged US counterpart to stop the attacks by Israeli forces and extremist settlers against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Jerusalem, warning that these assault risk an imminent explosion in the West Bank.

He condemned the terrible massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian people in Gaza, the latest being today at the Al-Fakhura and Tal Al-Zaatar schools, where hundreds of forcibly displaced people were killed

"This prompts me once again to demand that you and world leaders take responsibility to stop this aggression and genocide against our people.

"Until now, over 42,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have fallen victim to this [aggression], in addition to the widespread destruction of tens of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, places of worship, public facilities, and infrastructure," he said.

The President stressed that the Palestinian people deserve to live on their homeland with freedom and dignity.

He pledged that they will remain steadfast on their land until they attain their legitimate rights to independence and statehood, with Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

