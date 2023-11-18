Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation's heinous massacre of a large number of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, by bombing the UN-run Al-Fakhoura School at Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on US President Joe Biden to immediately intervene to stop the ongoing Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, which has so far resulted in 42,000 civilian casualties, predominantly children and women.

RAMALLAH - Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation bombing of the UNRWA Al-Fakhora Preparatory Boys School in Jabalia refugee camp.

RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasim Al-Budaiwi strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhoura School in the Gaza Strip.

BRUSSELS - EU High Representative Josep Borrell rejected any displacement of population from Gaza by the Israel occupation, as well as reduction of any territory in Gaza.

CAIRO - Egypt and the European Union stressed the only solution to the Palestinian issue could be done through achieving comprehensive and fair peace based on a two-state solution in line with approved international references. (end) ibi

MENAFN18112023000071011013ID1107450826