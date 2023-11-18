Brazil’S Coffee Exports Surge To Competing Markets Vietnam And Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil, a top coffee producer, has been aiding competitors Vietnam and Indonesia with their crop issues.



In October, Indonesia's imports of Brazilian coffee jumped by 99%, reaching 66.1 thousand bags.



Vietnam, another major producer, also turned to Brazil, purchasing over 6 thousand bags last month, summing up to 140.3 thousand bags this year.



Although these figures are modest compared to Brazil's larger clients, they are significant, according to the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé)



Brazil's coffee exports peaked in October, with 4.35 million bags shipped, marking a 21.8% increase from last year and the highest monthly volume since December 2020.



Cecafé's president, Márcio Ferreira, highlighted Brazil's competitive canephora coffee as a major draw for buyers.



Exports to Vietnam and Indonesia have notably risen from January to October this year.



A shift in Brazil's export destinations was also observed. Traditionally, the U.S. and Germany are the main importers of Brazilian coffee.







However, in October, Germany surpassed the U.S. in imports, bringing in 610.87 thousand bags from Brazil.



Germany's imports totaled 3.74 million bags throughout the year, compared to the U.S.'s 4.96 million bags.



This increase in exports to countries like Vietnam and Indonesia significantly changes global coffee trade dynamics, showcasing Brazil's robust coffee production capabilities.



It also highlights the vulnerability of global agricultural markets to climate change, as unpredictable weather disrupts traditional crop cycles.



Brazil's diverse climate allows for steady production, giving it an advantage in the market.



This development allows Brazil to expand its market share and solidify its position as a reliable global supplier.



By meeting the demands of countries facing supply issues, Brazil strengthens its economic standing and potentially influences future global coffee market trends.

