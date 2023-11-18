Turkey Advances Eurofighter Purchase Amid Diplomatic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkey is eager to acquire Eurofighter jets, with Defense Minister Yasar Gular discussing the matter with the UK and Spain.



These countries, Italy, and Germany are key to the Eurofighter program. Germany's consent is vital due to its history of vetoing sales over human rights issues.



In a recent government meeting, Gula emphasized the Ukraine war's impact on these negotiations.



He stated, "We're close to finalizing the contract." The UK and Spain are assisting Turkey in persuading Germany, though direct talks with Germany are yet to happen.



Turkish President Erdogan is set to meet German Chancellor Scholz, aiming to secure 40 Eurofighters.



After the U.S. denied F-16 sales in 2021, Turkey shifted focus to the Eurofighter.



The Turkish military , currently using 270 F-16 C/Ds, had sought F-35s, but U.S. objections over Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles stalled this plan.







Turkey is now considering additional F-16s and modernization kits.



The ambiguity of U.S. policies and the Ukraine war make Eurofighters an attractive alternative.



Acquiring these jets could replace Turkey's aging F-16 fleet and assist in developing the indigenous TF-X fighter.



A local assembly of Eurofighters in Turkey, subject to partner countries' approval, could enhance Turkish-European collaboration.



British companies like BAE Systems and Rolls Royce, already involved in the TF-X project, support this cooperation.

Shift from Russian to Western defense technology

This Eurofighter deal is strategic, showcasing Turkey's nuanced approach to military procurement.



It signals a shift from Russian to Western defense technology. This change may redefine Turkey's defense framework and demonstrate its adaptability to global dynamics.



The deal mirrors global military trends where countries seek diverse equipment sources, thus managing complex international ties.



It opens prospects for more collaboration between Turkey and Eurofighter nations.



The deal's broader implications reflect changing global alliances and Turkey's strategic positioning in the evolving world order.

