Colombia Looks To Brazil As A Model For Air Force Renewal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia is turning to Brazil as a model for modernizing its air force.



At the Colombian Aerospace Force's 104th anniversary, President Gustavo Petro highlighted Colombia's need to develop its aeronautical industry.



He admires Brazil's success in exporting aircraft, a path Colombia should emulate.



Petro emphasized integrating the public force into industrial growth, comparing Colombia's stagnant aeronautical sector to Brazil's prosperous one.



He believes Brazil's boldness in aeronautics is a lesson for Colombia. For 15 years, Colombia has debated replacing its aging Israeli Kfir jets without a decision.



The government is considering offers for the F-16 from the U.S., France's Rafale, and Sweden's Gripen , the latter being Brazil's choice.



This procurement is crucial and controversial in Colombia.







Despite past criticisms about the cost, Petro recognizes the urgency to update the Kfirs, especially amid tensions with Israel.



He stresses the safety risks with the outdated jets.



Previously, Colombia favored the Rafale. Yet, a final decision is pending, as confirmed by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.



The discussion on this has stalled. Colombia's hesitation reflects a regional trend where aerial combat capabilities have weakened due to a lack of conflict.



Urrutia, a defense specialist, highlights the risks of this trend for Colombia's air force capabilities.

Brazil aims for global influence

Brazil's adoption of the Gripen has significantly influenced Colombia's decision-making. Unlike Colombia's, Brazil's defense industry is known for large-scale technology transfers.



Brazil aims for global influence, whereas Colombia has historically been more inward-looking.



Brazil's journey to acquiring the Gripen spanned various governments and involved extensive negotiations.



The selection criteria included performance, cost-effectiveness, and technology transfer. In October 2020, Brazil's first Gripen took flight, symbolizing a new era in its defense.



Journalist Roberto Godoy notes Brazil's plans to expand its Gripen fleet.



These aircraft, developed and built by Embraer, Brazil's aviation company, set a standard for Colombia's aerospace goals.

