Guatemala’S Judiciary Seeks To Strip Immunity From Incoming Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guatemala's Public Prosecutor's Office seeks to strip President-Elect Bernardo Arévalo and Vice President Karin Herrera of their immunity.



This step is crucial for investigating their alleged roles in the University of San Carlos (USAC) takeover.



The office filed charges against them and four others, including Semilla Movement members.



The accusations against Arévalo and Herrera cover aggravated usurpation, depredation of cultural goods, and continuous sedition.



Their alleged involvement relates to the 2022 USAC campus occupation, linked to election fraud claims. Arévalo reportedly supported the occupiers on social media.



Global entities like the United States, European Union, United Nations, and Organization of American States condemned the request for immunity removal on November 16.







Arévalo has denounced the move as an attack on democracy. He warns of a plot to block him from office. He fears this could harm the country's economy.



Concurrently, on November 16, authorities conducted house raids, arresting five individuals, including a former Semilla party candidate.

Background - Guatemala's Judiciary Seeks to Strip Immunity

This immunity removal request is pivotal in Guatemala's political landscape. It reflects the ongoing clash between the judiciary and political figures.



Guatemala's history is marred by corruption and blurred lines between politics and legal matters. This case exemplifies the struggle for judicial neutrality in political issues.



The international community's response emphasizes the global concern for Guatemala's democratic integrity.



Criticisms from organizations like the UN highlight worries about regional democratic stability.



The case against Arévalo and Herrera underscores the intricacies of political responsibility in nascent democracies.



The USAC controversy at the heart of this matter illustrates educational institutions' role in political debates.



Latin American universities often become political battlegrounds. Guatemala's turbulent political past and democratic aspirations influence this situation.



How this case unfolds may set a standard for addressing political conflicts and alleged wrongdoings in similar contexts.

