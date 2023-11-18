Thousands Protest Sánchez’S Catalan Amnesty In Madrid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thousands protested in Madrid on Saturday against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's plan to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists.



This move was instrumental in Sánchez's recent re-election. Around 170,000 people, as per government counts, gathered at Cibeles Square, displaying Spanish and European flags.



The conservative opposition strongly supported this demonstration.



Protesters, spanning various ages, denounced Sánchez f or perceived betrayal. They argued that amnesty compromises Spain's unity.



Sánchez's reelection involved alliances with far-left and nationalist groups from Catalonia and the Basque region.



His proposal aims to pardon those involved in Catalonia's 2017 independence attempt.



The European Union has raised concerns over this amnesty, seeking clarifications from Spain.



Rally participants shared these apprehensions, fearing the plan could weaken Spanish democracy. Many called for EU intervention, evident from their banners.







Vox party's leader, Santiago Abascal, likened the amnesty to a political coup. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Popular Party (PP) leader, also present, avoided appearing alongside Abascal.



Feijóo had previously tried to gain Vox's support for government formation.



Even self-proclaimed socialists critical of Sánchez joined in. They voiced fears over potential threats to Spain's cohesion.



The conservative opposition has accused Sánchez of succumbing to separatist demands, notably benefiting Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's former president.



PP's Vice President Cuca Gamarra called for public resistance to the amnesty.



Recent protests near the Socialist Party's headquarters in Madrid have escalated to confrontations and arrests.



This opposition highlights deep-seated divisions regarding Sánchez's Catalan separatism policy.

Background

This protest signifies a crucial point in Spain's ongoing battle with regional separatism. Catalan independence has long polarized Spanish politics.



Sánchez's amnesty plan marks a significant shift in government strategy towards separatist movements, diverging from Spain's traditional emphasis on unity.



EU's involvement stresses the wider impact of Spain's domestic politics. The EU's request for clarification underscores its commitment to democratic standards and stability.



The public's strong reaction to the amnesty reflects entrenched national views on sovereignty.



The convergence of far-right and conservative leaders at the protest marks a unique consensus on this divisive issue.



It shows Spain's complex political scene, where national identity sometimes overrides party politics.



The resolution of this amnesty debate could influence how Spain handles regional autonomy and national cohesion in the future.

