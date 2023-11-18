Kashmir Shivers As Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point

As per the details, five stations of Kashmir including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam and Bandipora recorded minus temperature.

In Anantnag, a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degree Celsius was recorded while in Pulwama, minus 2.0 degree Celsius was recorded, the data said, adding that the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Shopian at minus 3.6 degree Celsius.

According to the data, Budgam has recorded a low of minus 1.0 degree Celsius while Bandipora in north Kashmir has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir and Qazigund stations recorded 0.0 degree Celsius temperature last night.

At Kulgam and Baramulla stations, the minimum temperature has settled at 0.2 degree Celsius and 0.6 degree Celsius respectively.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said that a weak Western Disturbance has affected Jammu & Kashmir today, but the impact will be too less.“The minimum temperature is expected to improve in the next two days while the sunny days are also expected till next week,” he said.

He added that a weak Western Disturbance is also affecting J&K on the next weekend.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that generally dry weather with occasional cloudiness is expected on November 25th.

He said that overall no significant weather activity till 26th November is expected.

Director MeT further informed that a shallow fog with mist is expected during morning and evening hours.

