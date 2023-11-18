-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two New Institutions To Help Government Manipulate Behaviour And Public Opinion


11/18/2023 3:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In line with the World Health Assembly's commitment to systematically use behavioural science findings to manipulate behaviour and control public opinion, the German government is funding two new institutions for this purpose - the Behavioral Science Connect Network and the Institute for Planetary Health Behaviour, Azernews reports.

In May, the World Health Assembly, WHO's governing body, adopted a resolution calling on governments to use behavioural science to combat so-called 'misinformation' about health and increase demand for vaccines.

MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107450717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search