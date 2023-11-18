Two New Institutions To Help Government Manipulate Behaviour And Public Opinion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In line with the World Health Assembly's commitment to systematically use behavioural science findings to manipulate behaviour and control public opinion, the German government is funding two new institutions for this purpose - the Behavioral Science Connect Network and the Institute for Planetary Health Behaviour, Azernews reports.

In May, the World Health Assembly, WHO's governing body, adopted a resolution calling on governments to use behavioural science to combat so-called 'misinformation' about health and increase demand for vaccines.