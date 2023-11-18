Turkiye Is Taking Steps To Produce Its Own Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on his return from
Berlin that Turkiye is taking steps to fulfil its needs for fighter
jets, Azernews reports.
"We are on our way to becoming a country that produces its own
weapons. We are also taking steps to continuously fulfil our needs
for fighter jets," the Turkish leader said.
Earlier, Turkish National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler said
Turkiye intends to buy 40 Eurofighter fighter jets, has received
the consent of the UK and Spain.
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107450715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.