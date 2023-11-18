-->


Turkiye Is Taking Steps To Produce Its Own Fighter Jets


11/18/2023 3:10:39 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on his return from Berlin that Turkiye is taking steps to fulfil its needs for fighter jets, Azernews reports.

"We are on our way to becoming a country that produces its own weapons. We are also taking steps to continuously fulfil our needs for fighter jets," the Turkish leader said.

Earlier, Turkish National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler said Turkiye intends to buy 40 Eurofighter fighter jets, has received the consent of the UK and Spain.

