Turkmenistan Ready To Expand Swap Gas Supplies Via Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during the
Turkmen-Iranian business forum held in Ashgabat stated that
Turkmenistan is ready to significantly increase the volume of swap
gas supplies through Iran, Azernews reports.
"At present, joint work in the gas sector is carried out under a
swap scheme that allows supplying Turkmen natural gas to third
countries. We are ready for a significant expansion of such
partnership," he said.
According to him, the oil and gas sector is one of the main
sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, its material and technical base
is consistently modernised, modern equipment is introduced.
"We propose to develop co-operation with the Iranian side in
this sphere, especially with structures possessing high
technologies and large industrial companies," the minister
said.
Swap deliveries were 7-7.5 mln m3 of gas per day. In November
2023, a delegation from Iraq led by Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali
Fadhel signed a protocol on the terms of gas supplies in Ashgabat
with the leadership of Turkmengaz state concern. According to it, 9
billion cubic metres of Turkmen natural gas will be transported
annually through Iran to Iraq under the swap scheme for five
years.
