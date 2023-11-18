Turkmenistan Ready To Expand Swap Gas Supplies Via Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during the Turkmen-Iranian business forum held in Ashgabat stated that Turkmenistan is ready to significantly increase the volume of swap gas supplies through Iran, Azernews reports.

"At present, joint work in the gas sector is carried out under a swap scheme that allows supplying Turkmen natural gas to third countries. We are ready for a significant expansion of such partnership," he said.

According to him, the oil and gas sector is one of the main sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, its material and technical base is consistently modernised, modern equipment is introduced.

"We propose to develop co-operation with the Iranian side in this sphere, especially with structures possessing high technologies and large industrial companies," the minister said.

Swap deliveries were 7-7.5 mln m3 of gas per day. In November 2023, a delegation from Iraq led by Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhel signed a protocol on the terms of gas supplies in Ashgabat with the leadership of Turkmengaz state concern. According to it, 9 billion cubic metres of Turkmen natural gas will be transported annually through Iran to Iraq under the swap scheme for five years.