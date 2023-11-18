Armenian Prime Minister Is Remembered For His Controversial Views

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "It has become a tradition for Armenian officials to prioritise
groundless and contradictory statements over practical steps in the
peace process with Azerbaijan. This time the Armenian Prime
Minister is remembered for his contradictory views," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh said in connection with Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the session of the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports.
It is unacceptable for the Armenian side to make accusations
against Azerbaijan instead of commenting on the draft agreement "on
the establishment of peace and interstate relations" and starting
negotiations on the agreement, which it has been postponing for
more than two months.
Ayhan Hajizadeh said that the Armenian Prime Minister's
statement that there is an agreement between the two countries on
basic principles and border demarcation, that Armenia and
Azerbaijan have no territorial claims and that our country is
preparing for war against Armenia is an indicator of how
contradictory Armenian officials are in their statements:
"Despite Azerbaijan's initiatives towards the 5 basic
principles, demarcation of borders, opening of communications and
signing a peace treaty, the Armenian side has obstructed this
process. Despite the return of about 100 Armenian prisoners by
Azerbaijan, the Armenian side, in turn, violating the efforts to
build confidence on the return of the prisoners who mistakenly
crossed the border, capturing two Azerbaijani soldiers, shows that
the Armenian side is not serious about the return of the
detainees.
The Armenian Prime Minister's desire to ensure the safe and
honourable return of the representatives of the " Western
Azerbaijan Community" to their native land and their propaganda in
this direction as "preparations for aggression" against Armenia are
completely groundless.
We call on the Armenian side, which continues its aggressive
slanderous rhetoric against our country through various
international platforms, to stop making statements that harm the
prospects for peace and to use the historical opportunities created
to transform the South Caucasus region into a place of peace and
cooperation.
We hope that Armenia will give an adequate response to
Azerbaijan's appeals in the direction of normalising relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia and signing a peace treaty in the
near future" the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.
