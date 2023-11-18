Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Discuss Current Situation In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has
held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian.
The ministers discussed issues of bilateral and regional
cooperation agenda, as well as the current situation in the
region.
The sides stressed the importance of activities within the
regional formats, and enhancing efforts in this area, adding that
this process will contribute to peace and stability in the
region.
The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
