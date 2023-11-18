-->


Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Discuss Current Situation In S Caucasus


11/18/2023 3:10:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The ministers discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation agenda, as well as the current situation in the region.

The sides stressed the importance of activities within the regional formats, and enhancing efforts in this area, adding that this process will contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

