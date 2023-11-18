Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Iran Discuss Situation In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign
Minister Huseyn Amir Abdullahyan had a telephone
conversation the telephone conversation the current
situation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran
were discussed, Azernews reports.
The sides stressed the importance of activation of regional
formats to strengthen peace in the region.
They also stressed the importance of strengthening regional
dialogue and formats away from the interference of countries
outside the region.
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran expressed
satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations and
emphasised the importance of expanding and strengthening
cooperation in the regional and international arena.
