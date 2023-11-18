-->


Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Iran Discuss Situation In Region


11/18/2023 3:10:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Huseyn Amir Abdullahyan had a telephone conversation the telephone conversation the current situation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed, Azernews reports.

The sides stressed the importance of activation of regional formats to strengthen peace in the region.

They also stressed the importance of strengthening regional dialogue and formats away from the interference of countries outside the region.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations and emphasised the importance of expanding and strengthening cooperation in the regional and international arena.

