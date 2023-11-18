UNESCO Ignores Ruins In Aghdam Bypassed At Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A UNESCO mission has applied to visit the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. The official Baku agreed to
this but proposed to go to Khankendi passing through Aghdam and
during the trip to record the destruction in Aghdam, Azernews reports.
The other side did not agree with this and stated that it wanted
to go directly to Khankendi and see the condition of Armenian
monuments there.
This position of the organisation shows that UNESCO is not
interested in the facts of vandalism committed by Armenians in
Garabagh for 30 years. Thus, the UNESCO mission ignores Aghdam and
insists on visiting Khankendi, once again clearly exposing its
double standards.
It should be noted that a few days ago, the UN International
Court of Justice announced a number of provisions related to the
living conditions and safety of Armenians living in Khankendi and
other areas of Garabagh. While the Republic of Azerbaijan has been
following all these laws even before the ICJ's verdicts, it has
again addressed these laws to Azerbaijan. Such a step taken by
UNESCO today clearly shows that some institutions within the UN
organizations and the European Union do not follow the principles
of justice.
It is no coincidence that Aghdam is called the city of Herasima
in Azerbaijan. Aghdam region, which suffered the most destruction
during the thirty-year occupation, was committed by Armenian
vandals protected by UN organizations. This gives the impression
that the UN is openly defending criminals.
In addition, such a disrespectful attitude of the UN and
directly UNESCO reduces self-confidence in the eyes of both
Azerbaijan and the countries of the world.
