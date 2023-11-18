Ukraine More Adapted To War Than Russia Estonian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian army is the world champion in combining different types of weapons and is more adapted to war than the Russian army.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"I also said that the Ukrainian army is currently the world champion in combining different types of weapons - you have a lot of military equipment and you have to adapt to its use," Pevkur said.

He noted that the Ukrainian army shows an example of adaptation and training in the use of new weapons.

"But we have to adapt and act accordingly. Therefore, I believe that this is also a message that during the war, the Ukrainian army showed that it is able to adapt. So are we more adaptable than Russia? Yes, I think so. We are together with the allies. If you compare a Ukrainian soldier trained in Western countries with a Russian prisoner, you obviously have a better quality of training," he said.

The minister believes that such an advantage is the way to success in the war, but it is important to understand that we will never have as many soldiers on the battlefield as Russia. This means that the Ukrainian military should be better equipped, better trained and better motivated.

"These are the three key themes for victory and perhaps the formula for winning this war. I sincerely believe that we should not focus on what Russia hopes for," he said.