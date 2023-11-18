State Property Fund Expects UAH 4B In Proceeds From Privatization In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Property Fund plans to sell UAH 4 billion worth of assets at privatization auctions in 2024.

That's according to the fund's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The fund has already created auction commissions to determine the starting prices and terms of sale for 15 objects of large privatization. In the future, the terms of sale and starting prices will be approved by the government and the announcement of auctions will begin only after that. The task of the fund is to determine a fair starting price, to lay down benchmarks for the further development of enterprises in the conditions and to ensure the transparency of the auctions," Deputy Chairman of the State Property Fund Serhii Symonov said.

The top offers for auctions next year are United Mining and Chemical Company, Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant, Centrenergo, Odesa Portside Plant, Ukraina Hotel, the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv and others.

According to Symonov, the sale of at least one of these facilities will significantly bring the State Property Fund closer to the implementation of the plan.