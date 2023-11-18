Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy today attacked Nikopol three times with drones and the Marhanets community twice with heavy artillery.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the morning, the enemy has attacked Nikopol three times with kamikaze drones. The Marhanets community has been targeted twice with heavy artillery. An administrative building has been damaged," the report said.

No casualties were reported.