Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy today attacked Nikopol three times with drones and the Marhanets community twice with heavy artillery.
The Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Since the morning, the enemy has attacked Nikopol three times with kamikaze drones. The Marhanets community has been targeted twice with heavy artillery. An administrative building has been damaged," the report said.
No casualties were reported.
MENAFN18112023000193011044ID1107450701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.