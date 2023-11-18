Ukraine Will Become NATO Member After Victory - Senator Shaheen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will be able to become a full member of NATO after the cessation of hostilities on its territory.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party Jeanne Shaheen said this during her visit to Canada.

As in the case of the decision regarding Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU, we see that NATO is also moving in this direction. As soon as the war ends, Ukraine will have the opportunity to join NATO, Shaheen said.

According to her, Ukraine's immediate membership of NATO is supported by a wide range of people, but there are factors that prevent this. First of all, there is Article 5, which will be triggered in the event of Ukraine's accession to NATO now, which causes many to doubt whether now is the right time, the senator said.

She added that Ukraine should also carry out certain reforms, because NATO is also an alliance of values.