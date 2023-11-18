Russians Tried To Carry Out Assaults In Seven Sectors Ukraine's General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops tried to carry out unsuccessful assaults in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and depleting the enemy along the entire front line," the post reads.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched six strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Units of the rocket forces struck a Russian command center, an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece and an ammunition depot.

Some 64 combat clashes took place across the front on Saturday.

The enemy launched five missile strikes, 58 air strikes and 33 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

According to the General Staff, about 20 Russian service members from the 144th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who voluntarily left their combat positions, deserted in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region.

The General Staff noted that Russian invaders continue to rob the civilian population in Ukraine and appropriate the grain harvest of civilians. In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, the so-called Russian "authorities" are trying to take stolen wheat to its ports by barge.