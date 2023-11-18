Commemoration Events Taking Place In New York In Remembrance Of Holodomor Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The memory of the Holodomor victims is being commemorated in New York's Manhattan.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Hundreds of people gathered near Saint George Ukrainian Catholic Church to march across half of Manhattan to St. Patrick's Cathedral.

People are carrying blue and yellow flags, including a 30-meter-long national flag of Ukraine.

In St. Patrick's Cathedral, priests of different denominations are holding a prayer service for the Holodomor victims in Ukraine. Politicians, diplomats, representatives of the mayor's office, and Ukrainian activists are delivering speeches.

“Commemoration events in remembrance of the Holodomor victims are taking place all over the United States. People should be aware of the tragedy that happened in Ukraine 90 years ago, just as they should know what is happening now,” Andriy Dobriansky, the Communications Director for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) and one of the organizers of this event, told in a commentary to Ukrinform.

A reminder that Holodomor Remembrance Day is traditionally marked in New York on the third Saturday of November.