Families Relocated To Zabukh Village Of Lachin District Presented With House Keys (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. 25 families (103 people), relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district as part of next stage of the Great Return program, have been presented with house keys, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is a part of the Eastern Zangezur economic region.

Residents of Zabukh, which was improved and became even more beautiful, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, honored the memory of Martyrs with deep respect.

Thus, permanent residence to 71 families (291 people) was provided in Zabukh village.