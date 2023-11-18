Families Relocated To Zabukh Village Of Lachin District Presented With House Keys (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. 25 families (103
people), relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district as part of
next stage of the Great Return program, have been presented with
house keys, Trend reports.
The ceremony was attended by officials of the Special
Representative Office of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is a part of the Eastern
Zangezur economic region.
Residents of Zabukh, which was improved and became even more
beautiful, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First
Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as
well as gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers
and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian
occupation, honored the memory of Martyrs with deep respect.
Thus, permanent residence to 71 families (291 people) was
provided in Zabukh village.
