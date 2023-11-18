President El-Sisi Meets French Minister Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in the presence of Minister of Defense and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting came within the framework of the French minister's keenness to inform the President of the outcome of his regional tour during the past days, in light of international efforts to calm the situation in the region, and the French side's interest in coordinating with Egypt in this regard, given the close relations between the two countries and Egypt's pivotal role, on the political and humanitarian tracks, to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, reach a ceasefire, protect civilians, and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

