Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of UN-Run School In Gaza


11/18/2023 3:06:06 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced Saturday the Israeli occupation heinous massacre of a large number of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, by bombing the UN-run Al-Fakhoura School at Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
In a press statement, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry also expressed Kuwait's unequivocal rejection of the Israeli occupation forces' systematic targeting of defenseless Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.
It also reiterated Kuwait's call for an immediate stoppage of such assaults and provision of protection for Palestinian people and relief agencies operating the Gaza Strip and their staff.
The ministry also underlined the need for holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its continued violation of the international humanitarian law and the UN resolutions. (end)
