Dozens Of Palestinians Killed, Wounded By Israeli Occupation N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation bombing of the UNRWA Al-Fakhora Preparatory Boys School in Jabalia refugee camp Saturday.

Video footage taken by Palestinians showed large number of bodies of those killed, in addition to several others wounded inside the school.

The number of those martyred has risen so far to 200, most of them are women and children, local media in the Gaza Strip said.

The school is hosting thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking a safe place; however, Israeli occupation aircraft raided the school earlier in the day. (pickup previous)

