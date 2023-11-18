Gaza Death Toll Rises To 12,300 Martyrs

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra)-- The death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 12,300 martyrs, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.Additionally, the death toll included 5,000 children and 3,300 women, as well as more than 30,000 injuries since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the besieged Strip on October 7, the ministry said.

